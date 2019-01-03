close
Thu Jan 03, 2019
January 3, 2019

The rise of the PTI

Newspost

January 3, 2019

The year 2018 saw the rise of the PTI and the downfall of the PML-N. After 22 years of relentless struggle, Imran Khan became PM. In his maiden speech to the nation, Imran Khan reiterated to deliver on his promises. Even though the PTI has a thin majority in the centre, it is quite serious about its accountability drive.

In order to keep democracy on track, all political parties should avoid repeating the past mistakes which hurt democratic norms severely. The ruling party also needs to bring improvement in some areas. Instead of wasting time on unnecessary press conferences, it should come up with workable strategies to mitigate the suffering of people.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali

