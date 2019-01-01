Pakistan must take part in Pro League: Shahbaz

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation’s (PHF) former secretary Shahbaz Ahmed has said that the ministry for IPC and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) must understand the importance of FIH Pro League and should not let this chance of betterment of the country’s hockey slip.

Shahbaz told ‘The News’ that Pakistan team would get to play 16 international matches against top teams through Pro League.

“It will give great exposure and experience to our young players. Pakistan hockey is behind Australia, Holland, Germany, Argentina, England, Spain, Belgium, and New Zeeland. When our players play against them, we will be able to bridge the gap,” he said.

“I have resigned. The authorities concerned who were not ready to listen to me or release funds for the development of the national game, should now save it.

“Now I am gone from PHF. Those who don’t want me in PHF must now help Pakistan hockey and send the Green-shirts in Pro League, which is starting from January 3,” he said.

Pakistan are to play their first match against Argentina on February 3.

Shahbaz said that it was a great opportunity for the boys who were groomed in the junior team which played the Australian domestic under-17 championship, played in Canada against their senior team, and also played against the World XI. “They are a bunch of talented players. They should not be lost just because they were trained during my tenure,” he said.

“The way government treated us was like tying up a wrestler and ask him to fight in the ring. We sent the Green-shirts to two big international events, the World Cup 2018, and Asian Champions Trophy, by taking loans,” he added.

The lanky forward said that the government should release funds for PHF. “If they did not want to give the funds because of me, they should do it now.

“One thing is clear. Pakistan hockey can’t be uplifted overnight. It will take time. It depends upon meeting the modern-day requirements,” he said.

He also backed the Pakistan Hockey Super League (PHSL) and said that the government must help PHF in organising PHSL. “That’s the way forward,” Shahbaz said.