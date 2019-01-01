close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
January 1, 2019

Kashmir Horizon’s Facebook page blocked

National

A
APP
January 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Facebook page of ‘Kashmir Horizon’, a newspaper published from Srinagar, has been blocked by the Facebook administration at the behest of Indian government.

Facebook authorities, in their response to requests for unblocking the page, said that it was not for violation of Facebook’s rules but for violation of local rules that the page was blocked, which indicates that the authorities in India Held Kashmir have had the page blocked, KMS reported. Reports said that after Facebook pages of several newspapers published from Srinagar were blocked, the admin of such pages approached the Facebook authorities, which cited local policy violation as reason for blocking the pages.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan