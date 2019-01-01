Kashmir Horizon’s Facebook page blocked

ISLAMABAD: The Facebook page of ‘Kashmir Horizon’, a newspaper published from Srinagar, has been blocked by the Facebook administration at the behest of Indian government.

Facebook authorities, in their response to requests for unblocking the page, said that it was not for violation of Facebook’s rules but for violation of local rules that the page was blocked, which indicates that the authorities in India Held Kashmir have had the page blocked, KMS reported. Reports said that after Facebook pages of several newspapers published from Srinagar were blocked, the admin of such pages approached the Facebook authorities, which cited local policy violation as reason for blocking the pages.