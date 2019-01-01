Imran for filling vacant posts in KP merged areas

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to start immediately process for recruitment and filling in the vacated posts in education, health and police in merged areas of erstwhile Fata.

While chairing high level meeting regarding development and reconstruction of erstwhile Fata at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said development and progress of erstwhile tribal areas merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and bringing them at par with rest of the country is top priority of the government. He directed to expedite efforts for the early enforcement of local bodies’ system in the merged areas.

The meeting was also attended by KP Governor Shah Farman Ali, Chief Minster Mahmood Khan, Federal Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Advisor to the Prime Minister Shehzad Arbab, SAPM Iftikhar Durrani and KP Finance Minister Taimur Salim Khan. The meeting was briefed about the progress on administrative affairs, education, health, law and order situation in the province and line of action that has been drawn for the purpose for next three months.

Prime Minister Imran Khan assured the development in merged tribal areas will be brought at par with the developed areas. The issuance of health card scheme for five hundred thousand families in merged tribal areas will start by the end of January.

The prime minister also advised to fill posts in education, health and police departments lying vacant in the tribal districts and the process of recruitment should be started immediately.

Meanwhile, talking to a delegation of overseas Pakistanis from Dubai, Prime Minister Imran Khan has appreciated generous contribution and donations of the overseas Pakistanis in Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams fund.

The prime minister said construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams can be started well ahead of the schedule in wake of massive and encouraging response from the expatriate Pakistani citizens.

Imran Khan said he will soon lay the foundation stone of Mohmand Dam. The delegation also presented a cheque of 918,510 dollars to the dam fund. Briefing the prime minister, Senator Faisal Javed said that fund raising events for the construction of water reservoirs in Pakistan have been organized in various countries.