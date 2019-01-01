PBCC names blind women team

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) announced national women team for the first ever series against Nepal.

The team was announced by Syed Sultan Shah, chairman of the council at a briefing in Islamabad Monday.

Sultan said in his address that, taking the initiative for the development of cricket for the blind girls/women was easier said than done.

“The challenges were multidimensional, from fund raising to social issues, but we mitigate the concerns effectively and here we are announcing the Pakistan cricket team for blinds that will play their first International series of five T20s against Nepal from January 27 to February 5.”

Team: Visual Category: Saba Gul (B1), Aqsa Arif (B1), Bushra Zahoor (B1), Summaya Mumtaz (B1), Aneela Shahzadi (vice-captain-B1), Sadia Khalid (B2), Mehwish Rafique (B2), Nimra Rafique (B2), Rabbia Javed Hasmhi (W.K-B2), Nisha Bax (B2), Bisma Hussain (B2), Tayyaba Fatima (B3), Rabbia Shahzadi (Captain-B3), Kiran Rafique (B3), Iram Shahzadi (B3).