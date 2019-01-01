CM orders best security measures on New Year Eve

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed that best security arrangements should be made to protect the life and property of the people and to maintain law & order in the province in the wake of New Year.

The police should adopt every possible step to ensure law & order. He said that implementation of law should be ensured at every cost; foolproof security arrangements should be ensured on the advent of a new year and indiscriminate action should be taken against the elements engaged in the firing in the air.

Issuing directions to cabinet committee on law and order, the chief minister said that indiscriminate action should be initiated against the elements taking law into their own hands.

The police should efficiently perform its duties to maintain law & order and senior police officers should also remain in the field. Meanwhile, special arrangement should be made to ensure the flow of traffic, the chief minister concluded.

haven of peace: Pakistan will be made a prosperous country, a citadel of peace and harmony by promoting the passions of inter-religious harmony, tolerance and patience.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the nation on the advent of New Year and hoped that 2019 would bring about a change making us a prosperous and developed nation. In his message on the eve of New Year beginning today, the chief minister said that New Year would emerge as a harbinger of bright future for the people of Pakistan. We will leave no stone unturned to transform the country as a peaceful and real welfare state. We will move ahead by learning from difficult circumstances and with the commitment of reformation in future. Our commitment is taller than the challenges and 2019 will bring a ray of hope for the Pakistani nation, he added. Different programmes have been started with commitment and sincerity of purpose to make 2019 a beautiful omen for the nation. He said the PTI government is moving ahead for securing a bright future of the country and the New Year will prove as a wonderful chapter in the history of the country. We will also take stock of our successes and failures while saying goodbye to 2018 and welcoming the 2019. Today, we also make a commitment to employ all our abilities to make Pakistan a prosperous country and it will be made a citadel of peace and harmony by promoting the passions of inter-religious harmony, tolerance and patience at the grassroots, the chief minister concluded.