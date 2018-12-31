Pakistan lift junior squash titles in UK

ISLAMABAD: Ashab Irfan toppled top seed Jaun Jose Lara to win the Under-15 title in the Scottish Open Squash in Edinburg (UK) Sunday.

According to reports reaching here Ashab beat Lara 8-11, 11-9, 11-9, 5-11, 11-7 in 37 minutes to lift the title.

Pakistan also won Boys’ Under-13 title as Syed Anas Bukhari got the better of Yousaf Sarhan (Egypt) in straight games 11-4, 11-9, 11-8 in the final to take the title.

Results: Boys’ Under-13 final: Syed Anas Bukhari bt Yousef Sarhan (EGY) 11-4, 11-9, 11-8, 3-0. Boys’ Under-15 final: Ashab Irfan bt Jaun Jose Lara 8-11, 11-9, 11-9, 5-11, 11-7.