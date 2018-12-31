Wana hospital to have trauma centre

PESHAWAR: Minister for Health Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan on Sunday visited hospitals in South Waziristan tribal district and inspected the facilities being provided to the people.

He also announced establishment of a trauma centre at the District Headquarters Hospital Wana.

The minister was also accompanied by Secretary Health Dr Farooq Jamil, Health Advisor Dr Jawad and other officials.

They visited the DHQ Wana and Sholam Model Hospital to inspect the health facilities.

The minister was told that Sholam model hospital was being run in partnership with a pharmaceutics company.

During the visit to model hospital, the minister inspected different units and expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided to the locals.

Addressing the locals, Dr Hisham Inamullah assured them that the deficiencies in health sector would be met and posts of the doctors filled.

He said the government was determined to provide all facilities to the people of South Waziristan and speed up the developmental work.

The health minister ordered to establish a complaint cell in the hospital to address the complaints of the locals as well as to provide them all medicines. He said a strict action would be taken against the truant doctors and paramedics.