Police arrest 10 suspects in child molestation, killing case

NOWSHERA: The Nowshera police on Sunday claimed to make progress in the sexual assault and killing case of 9-year-old Manahil as 10 suspects were arrested and DNA samples collected from over 100 persons and sent to a forensic lab for analysis.

District Police Officer Mansoor Aman told reporters that the 9-member police investigation team constituted to probe the case had arrested 10 suspected persons from the Nawan Killay village. He said investigation had been launched along the scientific lines to work out the case.

The senior cop said sniffer dogs were being used for the investigation to reach to the culprits while work on the geo-fencing had been expedited. The DPO said it had been learnt that a friend, Mamoona, accompanied Manahil who took curry from her teacher’s house to her relative home but Manahil went missing on the way back. It is worth mentioning here that Manahil, daughter of Shah Said, a poor labourer, was killed after being subjected to sexual assault recently. Her body was found in a graveyard. Meanwhile, people from various walks of life, including public representatives, continued to visit the house of the victim family. They met the father, Shah Said, and grandfather,Gul Rehan, of the slain child and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family. Among the visitors was Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak and Member Provincial Assembly Mian Jamsheddudin Kakakhel. The father of the slain child told the defence minister he had no enmity then why his daughter had been killed.

Pervez Khattak assured him that police were investigating the case scientifically and the culprits (s) would be arrested and brought to justice.