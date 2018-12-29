‘Maritime university, bank to be set up to promote research’

The present government is committed to establishing a maritime university and a maritime bank to promote research and economic potential of Pakistan’s sea resources, as we are far behind in this sector as compared to other countries.

This was stated by Capt Jamil Ahmed, parliamentary secretary for the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, while speaking at the closing ceremony of 1st Maritime Winter School 2018 at the Maritime Museum Karachi on Thursday.

The Maritime Winter School 2018, or MWS18, is an initiative of the Maritime Study Forum (MSF) in collaboration with the Institute of Policy Studies and the National Institute of Maritime Affairs.

The school aimed to map the researchers in maritime affairs throughout Pakistan. The school spanned over five days — from December 23 to December 27. Around 14 participants from different and diverse backgrounds, such as blue economy, maritime environment, maritime security and maritime archaeology, attended the school.

Lead Researcher of MSF Dr Najam elaborated the conceptual framework, importance and objectives of MWS18 and what the outcomes of the school were. He presented different ideas and opportunities that came forth during the exercise.

Dr Azhar Ahmed, senior board member of MSF, concluded the school with his candid remarks and feedback about the participants and showed his satisfaction on the overall outcome, telling the audience that this exercise will be revised in summer as well.

Vice Admiral (retd) Asaf Humayun enlightened the audience with the importance of the maritime domain and how it can change the course of history for the country. He stressed the need for continuous research in the domain of maritime affairs.

In his key note address, chief guest of the ceremony Capt Jamil Ahmed told the audience about the effects of sea blindness and how Pakistan, despite being one of the maritime nations, has been unable to harness the potential to its maximum use.

He expressed commitment and resolve to engage research forums such as MSF to give inputs on the matters pertaining to maritime affairs that can become part of legislation, policy and rules of business at policy level. He also said the government is committed to the idea of a maritime university and a maritime bank.

MSF President Dr Syed Muhammad Anwer thanked the participants, chief guests and other guests for showing keen interest in a domain that is rather in its infancy stage.

He stressed the need of building connections between policy-makers and academics and ascertaining how Pakistan can make the maximum use of minds working in the maritime domain.