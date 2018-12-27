Cold, dry weather predicted

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather with foggy conditions was observed in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next few days. They predicted that dense/shallow foggy conditions are likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar Division during morning/night hours. Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts, while very cold weather is expected in northern parts of the country. Frost is also expected in upper parts of the country during morning hours. No rainfall was recorded at any city in the country. Wednesday's minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped down to -12°C while it was -8°C at Astore, -07°C at Kalat and Gupis, -06°C at Kalam and Gilgit, -05°C at Rawalakot, -04°C at Quetta, Dir and Hunza, -03°C at Murree and Malam Jabba.