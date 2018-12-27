Abidi was being threatened, discloses Sattar

Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) chief Farooq Sattar has claimed that Ali Raza Abidi had been receiving threats, perhaps because of his straightforwardness and for being vocal on certain issues that most people usually avoid discussing.

Talking to the media on Wednesday, Sattar said Abidi was a direct and honest guy and that is why he had been getting threats. “Who had been doing this to him should be ascertained. The loss to the nation caused by his murder cannot be measured.”

He remembered Abidi as a close aide and said that educated people like him usually avoid taking part in politics, but he was brave. Sattar said that two police officials were deployed for his security, but they were withdrawn after this year’s general elections.

“How long will we be carrying the coffins of our young ones? Are we being punished for taking sides with state institutions and showing our loyalty to our country?” Talking of the violent wave in the city, he said that an atmosphere of fear has started blowing again and Abidi’s murder is an attempt to cause unrest.

After being expelled from the MQM-P, Sattar now heads an Organisation Restoration Committee (ORC) that intends to take over the reins of the party from their disgruntled colleagues at the helm, also referred to as the Bahadurabad group. Though Abidi was not part of the ORC, he was close to Sattar and his cause.

‘Blood will not go in vain’

MQM-P chief and Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecommunication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the vacuum created by Abidi’s death cannot be filled easily.

“He has done remarkable things in his short yet memorable political career. Abidi’s blood will not go in vain, and the MQM-P will continue towards its goal.” He demanded that the federal and provincial governments arrest the culprits behind the murder, saying that it seems that some forces are still active in the city who can kill people over differences of opinion.

Soyem today

Abidi’s Soyem will be held at Masjid-o-Imambargah Yasrab in DHA on Thursday (today). He was killed by motorcyclists on Tuesday night. He is survived by a wife and four children. He was 46 and had served as an MNA during 2013-2018.