Birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam celebrated

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar district administration arranged functions on Tuesday to mark the 142nd birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. A programme was arranged at the Nishtar Hall. A large number of people from various walks of life attended the ceremony. Talking on the occasion, the speakers called for following the virtues of the Quaid-e-Azam. Peshawar Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh in his speech highlighted different events of the life of the Quaid-e-Azam which showed his high values, the strength of character & truthfulness.Later, the deputy commissioner along with ADC and other officers visited the house located at Nishtarabad where the Quaid-e-Azam had spent 11 days during his visit to Peshawar. The deputy commissioner appreciated the efforts of caretaker, Saeed, and promised efforts for declaring the building a piece of national heritage. Meanwhile, the Christian community gathered at the DC Camp office to celebrate Christmas. A cake was cut in the presence of lawmakers, including Finance Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra. The participants greeted the Christian community and vowed to work together in harmony for the country progress.