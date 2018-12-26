FJWU marks 20th birthday with speech, poetry competitions

Islamabad: Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) conducted final round of interdepartmental poetry competition titled ‘Hum Se Hai Zamana’ and a speech competition ‘Zra Umr-e-Rafta Ko Awaz Dena’ as a part of celebrations to mark university’s 20th birthday.

The speech Competition was arranged by Debating Society of FJWU in which all the students presented their views about the topic while three teams won in today’s competition out of six selected from the first round of poetry competition held on December 14.

The chief guest of the event was famous poetess Abida Taqi, Doctor Ali Kamel Kazalbash and Rosheen Aqib who appreciated the students for participating in these competitions and showcased their extra-ordinary talents.

Abida Taqi appreciated the efforts of organizers for arranging such an excellent competition and said holding of such competitions provide a platform to the students to exhibit their hidden talents.