Another case against MNA Afzal Khokhar

LAHORE: Nawab Town police on Monday registered another FIR (1958/18), under section 448 of the PPC, against MNA Afzal Khokhar for grabbing 34 marlas of land owned by an overseas Pakistani. The complainant, Ali Zafar, said the accused had constructed Khokhar Palace on his land. He has appealed the authorities concerned to retrieve his land.
