NZ seek record series win in SL decider

CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand and Sri Lanka both have unfinished business when they head into the series-deciding second Test in Christchurch on Wednesday (today).

The home side have put the frustration of the drawn first Test aside as they push to win a fourth consecutive series for the first time. Sri Lanka are equally determined to show the epic partnership by Angelo Mathews and Kusal Mendis to save the match last week was no fluke.

New Zealand went into the two-Test series with a chance to move to number two in the world rankings if they won both Tests.That opportunity dissolved in Wellington with the heroics of Mathews and Mendis, as well as the rain which washed out most of the final day.

In their 88-year Test history they have won three consecutive series on only four occasions.But having put down the West Indies, England and Pakistan over the past year, and posting 578 in their sole innings in the first Test against Sri Lanka, they sense a historic fourth is within reach.