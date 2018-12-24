close
Mon Dec 24, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
December 24, 2018

Army organises sports gala in Khuzdar

Sports

AFP
December 24, 2018

RAWALPINDI: More than 3,500 students, both girls and boys, belonging to remote areas of Khuzdar district participated in a two-week long colourful sports gala with great zeal and enthusiasm. The event was organized by Pakistan Army in Khuzdar district, said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday. The event was aimed at promoting healthy physical activities and sport culture for the youth. The events included games of football, cricket, table tennis, badminton and marathon race.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports