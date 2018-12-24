Army organises sports gala in Khuzdar

RAWALPINDI: More than 3,500 students, both girls and boys, belonging to remote areas of Khuzdar district participated in a two-week long colourful sports gala with great zeal and enthusiasm. The event was organized by Pakistan Army in Khuzdar district, said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday. The event was aimed at promoting healthy physical activities and sport culture for the youth. The events included games of football, cricket, table tennis, badminton and marathon race.