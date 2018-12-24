KRL rout Afghan to go on top in PPFL

KARACHI: Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) recorded a huge 5-0 win over Chaman’s Afghan FC to enhance their position at the summit on an action-packed day of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) here at the KPT Stadium on Sunday.

KRL, former four-time champions, took their points to 44 from 21 outings through their 12th triumph. They are now three points clear of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) who on Sunday beat former four-time winners Wapda 1-0 to displace Pakistan Air Force (PAF) from second place. The 2018 National Challenge Cup winners PAF were downed 1-0 by Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) in another crunch game of the day that saw four matches played at different venues.

KRL's frontline put to shreds Afghan FC’s defence through aggressive display that saw midfielder Imran Khan and striker Zeeshan Siddique scoring a solid brace each. They were also joined on the score-sheet by striker Iftikhar Ali with a clinical goal.

In the one-sided game KRL went ahead through Imran who opened the scoring in the first minute of the game witnessed by a sizeable crowd. In the ninth minute Zeeshan doubled KRL's lead before he again struck in the 33rd minute to inflate it to 3-0. At half time KRL were leading 3-0. The second half also belonged to the Rawalpindi-based outfit as they added to the misery of their rivals when Iftikhar struck for them in the 60th minute. In the 83rd minute Imran completed his brace, sealing a thumping victory for KRL who have to their credit titles in 2009-10, 2011-12, 2012-13 and 2013-14.

The huge win from his boys has made KRL manager Ayaz Butt happy. “Yes, I am happy the boys played very well today,” Butt told 'The News'. “We have a new team as you know our key players have transferred to the SSGC before the start of the season but thanks God the new lot has focused on game and is doing a great job,” Butt said.

With just five matches left KRL's official is hopeful that they would be able to reclaim the title. “We are to play five more matches. All are tough. We will need to win at least four of them. Although the things are not that easy but I am confident we will overcome all the odds to reclaim the crown,” Butt hoped.

The loss left Afghan FC reeling at 22 points from 21 matches. Meanwhile in the hotly-contested battle at the same venue Navy overcame Karachi Port Trust (KPT) 1-0 thanks to Rana Zafaryab’s 54th minute strike. The seventh win took Navy to 24 points from 21 outings.

KPT are gasping at 13 points from 20 outings.

In other show of the day here at Korangi Baloch Ground, Ubaidullah landed a superb goal in the 42nd minute to enable SSGC to beat WAPDA 1-0.

SSGC jumped to the second place with 41 points which they earned through their 12th victory from 21 matches. The loss left WAPDA at 36 points from 21 encounters.

In other fixture at the same venue Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) shocked PAF 1-0 to take their points to 30 from 21 matches. Mohammad Waheed emerged as hero for the winners by scoring a clinical goal in the 70th minute.

Because of the loss PAF dropped to the third place. They now stand at 40 points from 21 encounters.

With a few matches yet to go the officials of participating teams are under immense pressure keeping in view the prevailing situation of the country's football. The Supreme Court on Monday (today) will review the report of the elections of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) which will decide what will happen next. If the PFF headquarters are handed over to the newly-elected PFF then the league may face issues.