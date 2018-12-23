‘Govt to ensure rights to minorities’

LAHORE : A cake-cutting ceremony was held in connection with Christmas at Lahore Press Club on Saturday.

Addressing the event, Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ajaz Alam said that the PTI government wished Christmas to all Christian families in the province. He said the government would ensure rights to minorities in Punjab.

He said that Christmas gave the message of peace, love, harmony and hope. He said that the Punjab government had announced a special grant of Rs 30 million to increase the happiness of the poor Christian people on the occasion of Christmas.

The minister said minorities were enjoying complete religious freedom in Pakistan.

Lahore Cathedral Church Dean Rev. Shahid Miraj said “On this day we pray for prosperity of Pakistan and pledge to continue the struggle against the forces of evil”. He said Christian community of Pakistan had contributed to the prosperity of the country and would continue its service to make Pakistan a peaceful country. Christmas carols service was performed by choirs of different churches. MPA Haroon Gill, Dr Sonia, Rev Riaz Malik and the families of Christian journalists were attended the event.

Christmas ceremony: Lahore General Hospital organised Christmas celebrations where 200 pound’s cake was cut. Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmud Salahud-din, MPA Khadija Farooqi, Director Emergency Rana M Shafiq, Nursing College Principal Razia Bano, Nursing Deputy Superintendent Ruqia Bano, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff attended the ceremony and expressed their joy and happiness for their Christian brethrens. LGH Paramedical Staff Association President Rana Pervaiz hosted the ceremony.