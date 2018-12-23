Commissioner visits Metro Bus Control Room in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: Commissioner Rawalpindi Jodat Ayaz visited the Metro Bus Command and Control room in Saddar.

He also travelled on the Metro Bus from Saddar to Liaqat Bagh station. He reviewed subsidised charges on this occasion and said that the Punjab Government has taken revolutionary steps to raise the standard of living of common people and the Metro Bus Service is proof of it. This service provides economical, fastest and standard travelling facilities especially to the commuters who travel daily for their jobs or study. Now the responsibility lies on both government department and public to take care of such welfare projects, he said.

He also directed to rectify the petty issues of leakage and seepage being observed in different stations of Metro Bus.