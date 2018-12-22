COAS confirms death sentence to 14 terrorists

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on Friday confirmed death sentence awarded to 14 hardcore terrorists, who were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism attacking armed forces, law enforcement agencies, destruction of communication infrastructure, police station, educational institutions and killing of innocent civilians.

According to ISPR, the terrorist activities resulted in death of 16 persons including 13 armed forces personnel and 3 civilians, injuring 19 others while arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession.

These convicts were tried by special military courts. Besides, 20 convicts have also been awarded imprisonment.

Mohiuddin S/o Salahuddin and Gul Zameen S/o Shah Kameen Khan, both the convicts who were members of proscribed organisation, were involved in attacking armed forces and law enforcement agencies, which resulted in death of a civilian, three soldiers and injuries to five other soldiers.

They were also found in possession of explosives, admitted their offences before the Judicial Magistrate and also while making statement at their respective trials. They were awarded death sentence. Fazal Hadi s/o Bakht Rawan whose death sentence was also confirmed, was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of three soldiers. He was also involved in destruction of Hazara Gulibagh Bridge and police station as well as kidnapping of two civilians for ransom.

The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and during his statement at the trial. He was awarded death sentence. Muhammad Wahab S/o Hazrat Buland, Gul Muhammad S/o Ghulam Sardar, Bashir Ahmed S/o Nadir Khan and Afreen Khan S/o Masam Khan were members of proscribed organisation. They were involved in attacking law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Subedar Awal Khan, Naik Azmat Ullah and injuries to another soldier. They were also found in possession of fire-arms and explosives.

The convicts confessed their offences before the Judicial Magistrate and also while making statement at their respective trials. They were awarded death sentence. Barkat Ali S/o Bakht Hazir, Muhammad Islam S/o Muhammad Zada, Roohul Amin S/o Zarin and Shtamand S/o Baishmand were members of proscribed organisation. They were involved in killing of innocent civilians and attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of civilian Muhammad Umar, civilian Mukhtiar Ahmad, Havildar Allah Dita and Sepoy Bacha Hussain and injuries to two civilians.

They were involved in destruction of government girls’ educational institutions in Swat. They were also found in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The convicts admitted their offences before the Judicial Magistrate and also while making statement at their respective trials. They were awarded death sentence.

Bacha Wazir S/o Bakhat Nazir was a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Naik Ghulam Hassan and injuries to another soldier. He was found in possession of fire-arms and explosives.

The convict Bacha Wazir confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and during his statement at the trial. He was awarded death sentence. Mohammad s/o Abdul Shakoor was a member of proscribed organisation and he was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Sepoy Sajid Khan and injuries to five other soldiers.

He was also found in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The convict confessed his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and during his statement at the trial. He was awarded death sentence. Another convict Muhammad Ismail S/o Ibrahim was also a member of proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking Law Enforcement Agencies and Armed Forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of a soldier and injuries to two other soldiers. He was found in possession of fire-arms.