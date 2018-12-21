Govt committed to education promotion: governor

LAHORE: A private university held its 21st convocation in which Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar graced the ceremony as chief guest here on Thursday at Expo Centre.

According to a handout, in the convocation, 1,459 degrees were awarded to graduate students and 84 medals were awarded to the position holders. The governor said: “We need to focus on our education sector, which will undoubtedly result in prosperity and earn respect among the global community. In this endeavour, everyone should contribute his or her share.”

He said the government is fully committed to the promotion of education. Uplifting standards of higher education and research is therefore priority of the government which is fully cognizant of the importance of higher education sector and relation of knowledge based economy with human development and prosperity. The government is taking innovative and revolutionary steps. It is time that educationists respond to this prospect. Formulate a research oriented strategy and provide quality education and training to our youth adequately. We need to excel and gain competitive edge, he added.

Mathematics workshop: A five-day workshop on “Advanced Topics in Mathematics” was held here at the Abdus Salam School of Mathematical Sciences (ASSMS) of GC University, Lahore in collaboration with the Punjab Higher Education Commission. Four eminent foreign Mathematicians, Dr Shaun Cooper from Messy University, New Zealand, Dr Karl Dichler from Dalhousie University, Canada, Dr Simon Kristensen from Aarhus University, Denmark and Dr Mumtaz Hussain from La Trobe University, Australia addressed the workshop.

Speaking on the occasion, GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah appreciated the role of ASSMS in promotion of Mathematics in Pakistan. He said there was a serious need for arranging such kinds of workshops on unobserved areas like number theory more often. He expressed gratitude to foreign speakers for their valuable time and asked them for their continuous support for developments in mathematics in the country.

Prof Dr Ghulam Murtaza, ASSMS Director General, highlighted the history of number theory in the region. He mentioned that Government College had happened to be a central hub of number theory during the headship (1936 - 1947) of famous number theorist, Prof Sarvadaman Chowla.

symposium: Punjab University Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB) will organise concluding ceremony of three-day 3rd international symposium on ‘Advance in Molecular Biology of Plants and health Sciences’ on Friday (today) at 11am.

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter will be the chief guest on the occasion. On the second day of Symposium, eminent scientists including Prof Dr Muhammad Ramzan, Prof Dr Hamid Mukhtar, Dr Bushra Chaudhary and Prof Dr Nessar Ahmad chaired the technical sessions. Speakers from Manchester Metropolitan University United Kingdom, Federal University Dutse Jigawa Nigeria, Agha Khan University Karachi, Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, LUMS, GCU Faisalabad, COMSATS Islamabad, University of Lahore, University of Karachi, Lahore College for women University, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Mirpur University of Science and Technology, BUITEMS Quetta shared their research experiences. Later, CEMB Director Prof Dr Tayyeb Hussnain presented shield to the participants.

result: Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of MSc Statistics Part-II annual examination 2018 and MSc Gender Studies Part-II annual examination 2018.

Transfers: The Punjab government on Thursday issued a notification regarding transfers and postings of two officers.

The services of OSD Waqar Hussain have been given to Punjab Chief Minister’s Office while Amir Ahmad Khan has been posted as director estate, Punjab Auqaf Department.