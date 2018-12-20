Disqualification reference against Zardari to be filed today: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday revealed that a reference, seeking disqualification of ex-president and Co-Chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari will be filed in the Election Commission of Pakistan for allegedly concealing his apartment in the United States in the tax returns.

Talking to media persons here he claimed that ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had asked its lawmaker from Sindh Khurram Sher Zaman to file under Article 62/63 of the Constitution a reference against Zardari for not mentioning his apartment, which he owns in the US. The minister explained, “Zardari owns an apartment in the United States. Under Article 62/63, he was bound to declare his assets, which he did not. Therefore, he is not eligible to remain a member of the parliament”.

He said investigations against ex-premier Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Pakistan People’s Party began during the previous governments and that the present government had only given a free hand to the investigation bodies.

"Previously, they (opposition) didn't let the institutions initiate transparent inquiries. We promised to our voters that we will put in place corruption-free political structure," he explained and added that the PTI-led government was delivering with regards to a corruption-free Pakistan.

The minister said the PTI legislators were not facing probes because they were not part of the federal government before and added that Pakistan's national image was improving abroad due to the NAB probes, as it was resulting in more foreign direct investments.

He announced that Portugal had taken off its travel advisory on Pakistan and declared it a green zone and many more countries would also change their travel advisory in due course of time.

Fawad claimed Pakistan would receive the biggest investment of its history in the coming days and that multinational companies were now interested to invest in the country. Asked about an ongoing inquiry against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, he maintained that the National Accountability Bureau was investigating the matter.

The minister said the world could see that Pakistan's system was becoming more transparent due to the PTI's anti-corruption stance and policies. He pointed out that the very stance had also encouraged increased investments in the country and the British Airways had announced to resume its flights here while other multi-nationals were bringing in investments.

Fawad noted that difference between Prime Minister Imran Khan and past government was that the former's policies were based on compassion and in this connection he referred to the repatriation of Indian spy Hamid Nehal Ansari.

He also recalled that the premier had asked Indian journalists, who had visited Pakistan to attend the Kartarpur border crossing ceremony, to urge their government to put an end to offences being committed by the Indian forces against Kashmiri citizens in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Fawad said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had already clearly stated that Pakistan and India could talk about Kashmir problem, but injustices against Kashmiris must stop.

NNI adds: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman said that he will file a disqualification reference against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday (today) over concealing assets.

Talking to journalists in Karachi on Wednesday Khurrum Sher Zaman said that he will finalise the petition against former president Asif Ali Zardari by tonight adding that he had received green signal from his party to file the reference.