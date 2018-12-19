Spinner Varun hits jackpot at IPL auction

JAIPUR, India: Little-known Indian mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy hit the jackpot at the Indian Premier League auction Tuesday after he was snared for $1.2 million by Kings XI Punjab.

The price tag surprised pundits gathered at Jaipur for the 2019 Twenty20 tournament auction, where the 27-year-old only had a base price of two million rupees ($28,400).

After a fierce bidding war, the bowler emerged as the most expensive player in this year’s sell-off along with Indian left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat, bagged by Rajasthan Royals for the same price.

Chakravarthy began playing cricket when he was 13 but took up architecture after several rejections in age-group cricket.

He later returned to the game, honing his skills as a spinner able to bowl both off and leg breaks, with quite a few tricks under his hat.

More than 350 players went under the hammer Tuesday, including 120 international cricketers, in what is the world’s wealthiest cricket league.

West Indies players proved to be the top draw among the foreigners, with big-hitter Carlos Brathwaite going for $707,150 to the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

KKR said on Twitter. That year, Brathwaite slammed four consecutive sixes to help West Indies win the World T20 final against England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

KKR, led by India’s Dinesh Karthik, finished third in the IPL 2018. They have won the lucrative championship twice, in 2012 and 2014.