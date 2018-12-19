close
Wed Dec 19, 2018
AFP
December 19, 2018

Aussies name unchanged squad for last 2 Tests

Sports

AFP
December 19, 2018

SYDNEY: Australian selectors kept faith with the current 13-player squad for their remaining two Tests against India, after the team levelled the series 1-1 in Perth on Tuesday. India won the opening match in Adelaide, the team’s first win in Australia for a decade.

The hosts came back in Perth to secure their first Test victory since the ball-tampering scandal, levelling the series as the teams head to Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test. National selector Trevor Hohns said Cricket Australia wanted to “keep this group together to build on the momentum we have established in Perth”.

Australia squad for Tests beginning in Melbourne on December 26 and Sydney on January 3: Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine (capt), Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle.

