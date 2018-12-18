close
Tue Dec 18, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

Art exhibition to highlight climate change

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

Islamabad: The Gallery6 will hold an exhibition at Pakistan National Council for Arts (PNCA) here on today (Tuesday) to highlight issues of climate change for public awareness through art pieces.

The event titled ‘Art for Climate Change’ has been organised in collaboration with the Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change, PNCA, Pakistan Tourism Development Cooperation and Snow Foundation.

The organisers said the nation was facing ever-rising temperatures, drought and flooding that threatened health, agriculture, water supplies and hopes for development. They said Pakistan had a low income per person and was very vulnerable to the impact of climate change. The exhibition will continue till December 30.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad