Art exhibition to highlight climate change

Islamabad: The Gallery6 will hold an exhibition at Pakistan National Council for Arts (PNCA) here on today (Tuesday) to highlight issues of climate change for public awareness through art pieces.

The event titled ‘Art for Climate Change’ has been organised in collaboration with the Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change, PNCA, Pakistan Tourism Development Cooperation and Snow Foundation.

The organisers said the nation was facing ever-rising temperatures, drought and flooding that threatened health, agriculture, water supplies and hopes for development. They said Pakistan had a low income per person and was very vulnerable to the impact of climate change. The exhibition will continue till December 30.