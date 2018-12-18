Jobs for youth

At present, Pakistan needs to generate around two million jobs to accomodate young people. Currently, almost four million young people are unemployed. By 2020, this number is expected to reach 8.6million. With such high unemployment ratio, there will be an imbalance in society.

The crime rate will increase, use of drugs will surge, and even millitants will get space to recruit young jobless people. This issue requires the govenrmen’t undivided attention.

Hyder Ali Abbasi

Shikarpur