Fourth anniversary of APS tragedy: Extremism unacceptable

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi on Sunday expressed the resolve to fight terrorism as the country observed the fourth anniversary of the Army Public School (APS) martyrs. They said the nation had paid a price of terrorism that cannot be estimated.



In his message, Imran Khan said the government was committed to fully implementing the National Action Plan (NAP) to get rid of all forms of terrorism, violence and hatred.

He tweeted, “Today, as we remember and pray for the survivors and the victims' families, especially the parents of the Peshawar APS terrorist attack,my govt. commits itself to fully implementing NAP to rid Pakistan of all forms of terrorism, violence and hatred.”

President Arif Alvi said that the APS incident is a national tragedy as well as a day to re-pledge “our commitments against inimical forces.” He urged the nation to be ready to make every sacrifice to curb extremism in the country.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the attack on the APS in Peshawar had not only shocked the whole nation but also tested the resilience and resolve of Pakistan to fight terrorism and extremism.

"The country emerged from that test not only intact, but strengthened. The tragedy brought the whole nation together and gave us the direction to eliminate this menace from our territory."

"The improved security situation in the country and successes achieved against terrorism in the last four years are owed to the martyrs of the APS attack," the foreign minister in his message said.

He said on the fourth anniversary of the horrific and barbaric APS terrorist attack in Peshawar on December 16, 2014, their thoughts and prayers were with the families, friends and loved ones of all the victims.

The fateful "black day, which resulted in loss of more than 130 precious lives, continued to remain a scar on the collective memory of the nation," he said. Even after four years, the pain and sorrow of this utterly senselessness and heinous act remained fresh, so did the outrage, he added.

“We will never forget the sacrifices made by our innocent children,” he added. Qureshi said as they remembered with sorrow the devastating terrorist attack, they must ensure that this should never happen again, so that their children and future generations could live in peace and pursue their dreams without fear.

The anniversary of this tragic day is also a reminder for the international community that terrorism is a common enemy and must be jointly fought, a press release quoted the minister as saying. On this day, he said, they also remembered the immense sacrifices rendered by our security forces.

It was through their tremendous efforts that they had been able to turn the tide against the menace of terrorism. This fight is not yet over and we will persevere until terrorism is completely eradicated from our country, he added.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid rich tributes to the martyrs of APS, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor.

Quoting the COAS on his official twitter account, he said the nation faced challenges successfully. Vowing to move the country forward its rightful destination of peace and prosperity, the army chief said the nation remembered and prayed for the APS martyrs. He saluted the brave parents.

“We stay united & steadfast to carry forward Pakistan to its rightful destination of peace & prosperity. We have to move forward, (InshaAllah),” he added. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), reiterated the commitment to eliminate terrorism from the country. “PAF and the entire nation can never forget this great sacrifice of APS, Peshawar, martyrs,” he said.

He paid rich tribute to the martyrs of APS on the 4th anniversary of the tragic and sad incident, a press release said. All personnel of PAF shared this moment of grief along with the families of APS martyrs, it added.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the nation will never forget the sacrifice of the martyrs of the APS in the war against terrorism. Paying tributes to the martyrs, the minister said in a statement that the callous and inhuman terrorists targeted innocent students having no parallel in human history.

He said Pakistani children contributed in the war against terrorism through their blood. He said that sacrifice of APS students and teachers was undeniable proof of Pakistan’s unflinching resolve to defeat this scourge as every segment of society including children, women, youth, elderly and non-Muslims have resisted terrorism by setting examples of bravery.

He said if any country neglected supreme sacrifices and gave negative remarks about Pakistan's efforts in war against terrorism, actually it insulted the sacrifices of innocent martyrs of APS, valiant armed forces, police and other law enforcement agencies, adding, no religion or justice loving person can allow this attitude.

Fawad said that with the grace of Almighty Allah, Pakistan has defeated terrorists and Pakistan would keep the tradition of sacrifices in this war alive. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that blood of innocent children of the APS shall continue to haunt entire nation until terrorism sponsors and facilitators are completely wiped out from the country.

In his message, the PPP chairman said the terrorists had made the whole country as well as the world weep on this day four years ago through their ghastly attack on the innocent children. Pakistan and its people continue to grieve and the nation stands by the bereaved parents and families in solidarity, he added.

The PPP chairman pledged in a press release that his party would continue to lead the resistance against terrorism despite being the worst victim and target of the terrorists, adding his stance against the blood-thirsty beasts have finally been adopted by everyone in the country.

He urged the party leaders to visit victim families to express complete solidarity with them. “On this day four years ago the young students, the teachers and staff of the Army Public School Peshawar bore the brunt of the tyrants and religious fanatics and shed their blood that brought the entire nation together to resolve to fight the extremists to the finish. All those who were martyred in the gruesome attack on APS that day were national heroes and heroines and while we salute them we also pledge that their sacrifices will not go in vain," he added.