Land information to be available on internet soon, says KDA chief

The IT department of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) is working on re-engineering of its systems after which citizens would be able to get information about land in Karachi on the internet while at their homes.

KDA Director General Samiuddin Siddiqui said this as he was addressing an event, titled ‘Future of Industries in Pakistan’, organised by a think tank. Siddiqui had been invited to the event as the chief guest.

The KDA DG announced that the authority would announce a housing scheme for the citizens next year. The residents of Karachi would be facilitated in every way, he said. Siddiqui maintained that Karachi was the economic hub of the country and industries needed to be flourished in the city as it would generate employment for the youth.

Industries will strengthen the economy of the country, the KDA DG said. He also called for the industries to cooperate in order to make Pakistan a prosperous country. Siddiqui vowed that he would extend all out cooperation for the development of industries.