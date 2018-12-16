close
December 16, 2018
BR
Bureau report
December 16, 2018

Ministers face questions at panel discussion

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The IMSciences hosted a panel discussion where the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government ministers faced questions about their performance.

The members of the public were invited to the event to ask the ministers questions about their performance in the first 100 days.

Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Advisor to Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Bangash, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on IT Kamran Bangash, Minister Local Government Shahram Khan and Law Minister Sultan Muhammad Khan attended the event.

Director IMSciences Dr Muhammad Mohsin Khan officially welcomed the guests and ministers at the institute and thanked the ministers for engaging students and the general public in a discourse about their performance.

The ministers talked about the progress they had made during the first 100 days of the government.

