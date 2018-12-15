FIA seizes record, starts forensic audit of fee affairs

LAHORE: Following the orders of the apex court, the Federal Investigation Agency teams on Friday started to collect the record from the private schools which charged monthly fee of more than Rs 5,000 for tax and revenue audit.

It is learnt that FIA, Punjab zones, have constituted different teams for collection of the record from the private schools. The teams have seized the record related to the accounts of private schools and also started forensic audit of their fee affairs.

The FIA teams visited the private schools and seized their computers, hard drives and other record related to the accounts, admissions and fees. The FIA teams have collected the record from a number of private schools. All the record related to the management of private schools has already been taken into possession. It is also learnt that FIA head office has also written a letter to the State Bank of Pakistan requesting to seize the accounts of private schools.

The FIA officials informed this scribe the teams would keep on visiting private schools for collection of record till the completion of investigations in this regard. They said that the network of private schools was so big that their record could not be collected in a single day. Moreover, forensic audit of the record collected is also an uphill task.