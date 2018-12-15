Umair’s double helps Afghan FC overwhelm KPT

KARACHI: Umair Younis hit a solid double to enable Chaman’s Afghan FC to overwhelm Karachi Port Trust (KPT) 2-0 in their crucial outing of the Pakistan Premier Football League here at KMC Stadium on Friday.

Following a barren first half, Umair scored goals in the 77th minute and injury time to take his team’s points tally to 19 from 19 matches. This was the fifth win for the Chaman outfit.The loss left KPT tottering at 13 points from 18 meetings.

“We missed several chances,” KPT coach Fareed Majeed told ‘The News’. “This was our third successive defeat. The team plays well but finishing is a big issue,” said Fareed, a former international.

At KPT Stadium, Chaman’s Muslim FC held former two-time winners Army to a 1-1 draw to take their points to 16 from 19 matches. Zill-e-Hasnain provided Army lead in the 68th minute. Their jubilation did not last long as Mohammad Hanif levelled it for Muslim FC in the very next minute.The single point enabled soldiers to take their tally to 33 from 19 outings.