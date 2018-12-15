close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2018

KU organises beach-cleaning drive

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2018

The Marine Reference Collection and Resource Centre of Karachi University (KU) in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has organised a cleanliness drive on December 16 at the Paradise Point beach.

The drive has been organised under the HEC’s Social Integration Outreach Program. The principal investigator of the centre, Dr Qadeer Mohammad Ali, said on Friday that the campaign would focus on creating awareness and involving students of the university and local community in cleaning the coastal areas of Karachi.

“It is a tangible activity and brings the university’s students and locals together to do something good towards the conservation and rehabilitation of beaches, which would result in long-term sustainable management.”

He added the campaign was an educational and social programme to combat with the problem of trash in the coastal areas. He mentioned that the participants would be trained on how to reuse trash material to make arts and crafts.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi