Fri Dec 14, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2018

National Cycling from tomorrow

Sports

LAHORE: The National Cycling Championship will kick off here from December 15. As many as 14 teams will represent regions and departments. Male and female cyclists will feature in the championship to showcase their skills. Moazzam Khan has been appointed as the chairman of organising committee which will make efforts to make this event successful.

