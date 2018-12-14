National Cycling from tomorrow

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The National Cycling Championship will kick off here from December 15. As many as 14 teams will represent regions and departments. Male and female cyclists will feature in the championship to showcase their skills. Moazzam Khan has been appointed as the chairman of organising committee which will make efforts to make this event successful.
