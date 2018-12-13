Donkey King among the most searched movies

ISLAMABAD: Google has released its list for most searched movies in Pakistan.

The Google Trends Year in Search 2018 is based on search terms that had the highest spike in 2018 as compared to the previous year.

The most searched movies in Pakistan are Race 3, Sanju, Tiger Zinda Hai, Baghi 2, Thugs of Hindustan,

Donkey King, Avengers, Infinity War, Black Panther, Heat Story 4 and Padmavati. The most searhed event the world over is the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018.