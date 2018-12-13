Sikh community challenges auction of gurdwara’s portion

PESHAWAR: The Sikh community has challenged the alleged auction of a portion of an ancient gurdwara in Peshawar by the Evacuee Trust Property for commercial purposes.

The writ petition was filed by members of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee including Sahib Singh, Baba Gupal Singh, Darshan Singh, Hardyal Singh and Biba Singh through their lawyer Sanaullah.

The petition states that the Sikh community has been performing their religious obligations at Gurdwara Bhai Beba Singh since the pre-partition era. Besides, the petitioners claimed that the gurdwara was also a historical site for Sikh community throughout the world.

It said that the Gurdwara situated at Chakka Gali in Hashtnagri locality, contains a temple of Baba Gorhu Bakhsh Singh, which is religious historical legacy for entire Sikh community.

It alleged that deputy administrator of Evacuee Trust Property on July 18, 2016, carried out a so-called auction of a portion of Gurdwara Bhai Beba Singh and subsequently issued a letter on November 20, 2018, to the local police, asking them to hand over possession of the portion to the person who was allotted the place.

It added that the police officials later came to the gurdwara for taking possession of the so-called auction of the portion of the Gurdwara.