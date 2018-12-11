Buzdar reviews welfare schemes for backward areas

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at civil secretariat here Monday in which he took a detailed review of public welfare schemes and other ongoing projects relating to backward areas.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that development schemes pertaining to backward areas especially the southern Punjab should be completed within their timeframe and added that departments concerned should proactively work to provide relief to the people living in remote areas. He said that early completion of clean drinking water schemes and development projects relating to healthcare and education sectors should be ensured.

He said the Punjab government will set up Arazi Centres in remote areas under land record information management system. Identification of land has been completed for setting up Arazi Centres which would provide facilities to the people of backward localities. It is our job to provide facilities to the general public at their doorsteps, he added. Any delay in completion of ongoing schemes aimed at providing quality health and education facilities to the backward areas is intolerable.

The chief minister expressed his strong indignation over delay in some schemes and reprimanded the officers concerned. He made it clear that negligence in providing better facilities of healthcare to the common man is not tolerable at any cost.

“You people are busy in drafting PC-1 while the general public badly needs healthcare facilities, now affairs would not be run like this” he added. He said that one has to work on emergent basis and any paper work won’t help anymore. “Practical steps should be taken instead of any photo session and real results should be shown”, said the CM.

The instructions should be implemented in letter and spirit, he added. He said that difficulties of the people should be realised and action be taken against those failing to solve the people’s problems. He said that special attention has been paid to social sector development in annual development programme.

Education, healthcare, provision of clean drinking water and durable development of other sectors are our main priorities and a realistic ADP is being designed for these sectors. We have identified priorities for the public prosperity and rights will be given to the people belonging to southern Punjab and other less-developed areas.