Man killed, 10 injured as wagon plunges into ravine

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and 10 other persons, including two children, were injured when a passenger wagon plunged into a deep ravine near Oghi on Monday. The vehicle was on its way to Oghi from Battagram when the driver while negotiating a sharp turn, lost control over the steering wheel.

The vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a ravine. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Oghi. Three of them, who were in a critical condition, were referred to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital. The person, who died in the accident, was identified as Mohammad Khan.