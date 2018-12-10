Online system: KP Food authority registers 3,000 licences

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has registered 3,000 food licences through its online system during the last one month.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority through a statement on Sunday said that it had launched an online licensing system to make the process of getting a food licence easier for sellers and manufacturers of foodstuff.

The food authority also seized 30,000 Chinese salt, which were supplying from Lahore to Peshawar. Also, around 10,000 kilograms of substandard spices, and 6,000 litre milk discarded during various raids in different parts of the provincial capital. As many as 1,000 notices had been issued to businesses and premises during last one month, it added.