Thousands throng President House

Islamabad : A large number of people from twins cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Saturday visited lush green and spacious lawns of highly secured building of ‘Aiwan-e-Sadr’ on Saturday.

Talking to PTV News, people appreciated the decision the of Tahreek-e-Insaf government to open the gates of all VVIP buildings, including President House for general public.

The presidency to remain open from 0900 hours to 1600 hours and families can enjoy a day off in the area open for public, that once was only approachable to the mighty and power heads.

A visitor said, in past doors of few buildings like Aiwan-e-Sadr were opened for the powerful and elites, but now a common man can visit these VVIP and highly secured houses only by showing his or her Computerise National Identity Card.