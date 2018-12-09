South Punjab Secretariat to be functional next year: CM

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday vowed to break status quo of 30 years and making a record legislation.

In his informal interaction with reports at the CM office, he said he belonged to an underdeveloped area and he had got the responsibility of the CM office only due to the grace of Allah Almighty.

“There are many challenges in the province but his resolve is strong. I want to serve the people of my province,” he said and added the Punjab government would present its 100 days performance to the people and inform them about the government’s priorities and way forward for the next five years. He said he announced a package of billions of rupees for Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa and Barthi which were deprived of basic facilities, and added South Punjab Secretariat would start working from the next year.

Usman Buzdar said the development of Lahore was confined to one area only, and added the government would introduce a mega project for Lahore. The issue of clean drinking water will also be resolved and the people will see change soon. He said he met people without protocol. “If the people come to me by midnight, I talk to them even then and resolve their issues”, he added. He said for the first time in the history the departments had made savings. He said genuine problems of journalists would be resolved. He said he would sit in the Punjab Assembly, adding the first time in the history a record legislation was being made for the welfare of the people. The CM said he worked within the legal limits. He said they would break the status quo of 30 years at any cost. “This is not a simple task but we have started efforts for it”, he added.

He said land worth billions of rupees had been retrieved during the operation against encroachments. Such astonishing revelations have been made that you will be left spellbound in this regard, he said.

The CM said it was his responsibility to protect the sugarcane growers. The work regarding the wheat crop has also started. The agriculture policy will be announced soon and farmers will be provided relief, he added. Favouritism has ended. He said the administration had been issued directions to control price hike and a warning issued it in this regard.

“We have made a policy of balanced progress. The performance of ministers is being monitored”, he said. He said a commission had been made for police reforms. He said “Nasir Durrani resigned due to health problems. We are bringing new people to the commission.” He said Forest Department had achieved goals regarding the clean and green Punjab campaign. “We are establishing a land bank for the land reclaimed during the anti-encroachment operation”, the CM said.

public problems: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Saturday. The state minister thanked the chief minister for announcing historic package for Dera Ghazi Khan and said the CM had given an unprecedented package for DG Khan. She said this was good luck of South Punjab that CM of the province belonged to that region. She said the CM won hearts of the people through his performance.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said resources used to be spent on specific areas in the past but the PTI government had turned the direction of resources to underdeveloped areas. He said South Punjab had been ignored for the last many years but this would not happen now.

He said the PTI government was working day and night for the solution to problems of the common man. “There would be a change when the common man will be prosperous”, he added. He further said the doors of his office were open to everybody. Mentioning climate change, Sardar Usman Buzdar said emergency measures should be taken in this regard and the departments concerned should decide line of action and work on it. “Pollution is badly disturbing human health and natural environment. The government has taken concrete measures which reduced smog considerably”, he said and added the Punjab government had also set up a task force for the control of smog.