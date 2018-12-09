close
Sun Dec 09, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2018

Teenage boy commits suicide

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2018

A teenage boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his house in North Karachi on Saturday.

According to Station House Officer Imtiaz Mir, the tragic incident took place in North Karachi’s Sector 5-C-3.

Seventeen-year-old Murtaza Imam was a student of 10th grade.

The police suspected that he committed suicide, but the motive was yet to be ascertained.

After the completion of medico-legal formalities, further investigations are being carried out and family members questioned about any circumstances that might have compelled the student to put an end to his own life.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi