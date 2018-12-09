Teenage boy commits suicide

A teenage boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his house in North Karachi on Saturday.

According to Station House Officer Imtiaz Mir, the tragic incident took place in North Karachi’s Sector 5-C-3.

Seventeen-year-old Murtaza Imam was a student of 10th grade.

The police suspected that he committed suicide, but the motive was yet to be ascertained.

After the completion of medico-legal formalities, further investigations are being carried out and family members questioned about any circumstances that might have compelled the student to put an end to his own life.