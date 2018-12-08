Woman seeks reinvestigation in son’s murder case

HANGU: A woman on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, chief justice of Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister and inspector general of police to order a reinvestigation into the murder case of her son.

The elderly mother made the plea during a news conference at the Hangu Press Club.

Bibi Fazal Jana rejected earlier investigation into the case carried out by Hangu Police and said that the accused were released within weeks after the murder of her son, Lal Sahib Gul.

She accused the police of conducting the flawed investigation and demanded the formation of a joint investigation team to probe the case.

The woman accused the wife and father-in-law of the Lal Sahib Gul of murdering her son inside the house. Bibi Fazal Jana threatened to commit self-immolation if she was not provided justice.