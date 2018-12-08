close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2018

US diplomat, IIU rector hold meeting

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2018

Islamabad: US Minister Counselor for Public Affairs Christopher Fitzgerald called on Rector of the International Islamic University (IIU) Dr Masoom Yasinzai in his office on campus and discussed the issues pertaining to mutual interest and efforts for people to people contact between both countries through Lincoln's Corner. Established in 2006, Lincoln’s Corner (LC) at IIU is a partnership between the IIU and the American Embassy.

