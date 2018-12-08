US diplomat, IIU rector hold meeting

Islamabad: US Minister Counselor for Public Affairs Christopher Fitzgerald called on Rector of the International Islamic University (IIU) Dr Masoom Yasinzai in his office on campus and discussed the issues pertaining to mutual interest and efforts for people to people contact between both countries through Lincoln's Corner. Established in 2006, Lincoln’s Corner (LC) at IIU is a partnership between the IIU and the American Embassy.