Voters’ role in democracy pivotal: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that voting and right to franchise are considered as the fundamental rights of the voters in democratic countries.

In his message issued here Thursday regarding National Voters’ Day being observed on 7th December (today), the chief minister said that role of voters is very pivotal in continuing the democratic process and the countries that give importance to voters’ opinion progress by ensuring continuity of democracy. He said that following the principles of democracy and democratic norms is included in PTI manifesto. The role of voters is very important in strengthening democracy in the country. The purpose of celebrating this day is to highlight the utility of vote, he concluded.