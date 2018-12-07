close
Fri Dec 07, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 7, 2018

Traffic warden rewarded for bravery

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
December 7, 2018

Additional IG Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh rewarded a traffic warden with Rs100,000 who was injured in an alleged encounter in Sharafi Goth on Thursday.

Sindh IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam took notice and sought a complete report of the incident from the deputy inspector general East.

According to Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur, a suspected robber was killed and a traffic warden injured in an incident that took place when robbers were trying to flee after looting a citizen. The armed men were intercepted by a traffic warden, Nisar, but instead of surrendering, they opened fire at him.

The police later arrested one of the suspects in an injured condition; however, he succumbed to his injuries while he was being taken to the JPMC. The other robber escaped.

