Traffic warden rewarded for bravery

Additional IG Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh rewarded a traffic warden with Rs100,000 who was injured in an alleged encounter in Sharafi Goth on Thursday.
Sindh IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam took notice and sought a complete report of the incident from the deputy inspector general East.
According to Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur, a suspected robber was killed and a traffic warden injured in an incident that took place when robbers were trying to flee after looting a citizen. The armed men were intercepted by a traffic warden, Nisar, but instead of surrendering, they opened fire at him.
The police later arrested one of the suspects in an injured condition; however, he succumbed to his injuries while he was being taken to the JPMC. The other robber escaped.
