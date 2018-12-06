CM visits Gulbahar Police Station

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday paid a visit to the Gulbahar Police Station and checked the lock-up as well as other sections. Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Khan Mahsud, Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman and Senior Superintendent of Police Javed Iqbal accompanied the chief minister.
