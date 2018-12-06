close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2018

Rescue 1122 observes International Volunteers Day

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2018

LAHORE: Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) commemorated International Volunteers Day (IVD) on Wednesday in collaboration with Voluntary Services Overseas (VSO) with the theme ‘Volunteers Build Resilient Communities’ at Emergency Services Academy, Lahore to acknowledge the contribution of volunteers.

It offers an opportunity for volunteer-involving organisations and individual volunteers to promote volunteerism and encourage governments to support volunteer efforts and recognise volunteer contributions to the achievement of the sustainable development goals at local, national and international level.

Punjab Rescue DG Dr Rizwan Naseer was the chief guest of the ceremony. Dr Rizwan Naseer said Rescue 1122 is committed to establish safe resilient clean and green communities in Pakistan by mobilising the power of humanity through one million rescue scouts/volunteers.

