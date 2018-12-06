Career counselor Abidi calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: Renowned educationist and career counselor Syed Azhar Hussain Abidi on Wednesday called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Abidi has provided counseling and assisted more than 15,000 Pakistani students including wards of martyrs for their studies abroad on full/partial scholarships over the last two decades, an Inter-Services Public Relations press release said. The COAS appreciated the services rendered by him towards promotion of education in the country.

Meanwhile, NSA to the Prime Minister of Japan Kentaro Sonoura called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ on Wednesday, says an ISPR press release. Matters of mutual interest, including bilateral security cooperation and overall regional situation, were discussed.