Polio campaign: ‘18 UCs in Peshawar found sensitive’

PESHAWAR: District Nazim Muhammad Asim Khan has said that 18 union councils in the district have been declared sensitive in connection with polio.

He said that a special plan had been devised for the purpose. He said councillors, ulema and anti-pollution team would convince the parents to vaccinate their children. Deputy Commissioner briefed the district council on the polio cases.

The council session was chaired by acting convener Raza Muhammad Khan. District nazim said the councillors grievances against the officials of the Education Department were genuine. He said a meeting of councillors and officials of the Education Department would be arranged soon.

Muhammad Asim said SSP Traffic would also brief the councillors on the traffic problems in the city. He requested the councillors to identify illegal car parking to the district government. Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh had informed the council that home delivery service of domicile through post office would be launched soon. He added that biometric system was being introduced for land transfer where seller and purchasers pictures would also be required for the transfer.